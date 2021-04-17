St. Landry Parish bar face lease cancellation amid multiple complaints

A St. Landry Parish bar could have their lease cancelled following a number of complaints.

The Levee Landing Bar is located off U.S. Highway190 in between Port Barre and Krotz Springs. The building sits on property controlled by the school board.

The Levee Landing Bar has been in business for almost 13 years. The owners say they haven't had issues, until they got a new property manager.

"We feel there's an agenda that they want to gain from but they don't don't want to buy the place they just want to take it and do what they want to it,” said owner, William Rose.

Owners of the Levee Landing Bar, Dawn and William Rose, say the school district has been trying to pull their land lease for the last three years. They claim since the parish hired a tax assessor to manage the yearly payments, the price of the land went up. It's become so bad, they're now trying to sell the building.

"They are totally harassing us at every board meeting to make us look bad and when the sheriff department gets here they don't hear any noise. We've never gotten a ticket for anything,” said owner, Dawn Rose.

Although the owners claim only noise complaints were filed, the sheriff says it's much more, over a hundred since 2017.

"The calls range from fighting, disturbing the peace, kids drinking there, calls of their allowing children to go into the business, a stabbing, a shooting, wreck on the parking lot, fighting again. If the school board does not cancel that lease I am going to move forward with a public nuisance document for the district attorney's office so we can shut this place down,” said St. Landry Parish Sheriff, Bobby Guidroz.

We did reach out to the property manager for comment but never received a response. We also reached out to the school board and we were told it was too premature to make any comment but says they are planning on when the committee will meet to discuss the bar's lease.

