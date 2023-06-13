Watch Now
St. Landry Parish School Board looking for teachers

Taylor Toole
Posted at 8:10 AM, Jun 13, 2023
OPELOUSAS, La. — If you're interested in pursuing a career in education, the St. Landry Parish School Board is looking for you.

Last week, St. Landry Parish's Superintendent Milton Batiste spoke with KATC regarding his top priorities as the new superintendent.

"My hope is to put certified or qualified teachers in front of every student," said Batiste.

Batiste wants to "bring the joy back to education, create a new place where everybody wants to come and want to work."

Today, the St. Landry Parish School Board Resource Center will host a teacher job fair.

The career fair will run from 2:30 to 4:30 pm at 1013 East Creswell Lane.

Be sure to bring a resume.

