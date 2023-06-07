One on One with St. Landry Parish's New Superintendent

St. Landry Parish, LA - It's the first full week on the job for the new St. Landry Parish Superintendent, Milton Batiste.

Our very own Marcelle Fontenot sat down with the new education leader for a detailed conversation which included a possible change in how teachers and staff are paid.

The son of a long-time educator, Batiste has been immersed in education since childhood. He says it wasn't until he was older that he knew where he would spend his professional life.

"I didn't actually discover that this is what I wanted to do until college. I knew I wanted to be a teacher and coach but I worked under great leaders who saw leadership potential in me," says Batiste.

His top priorities as the new superintendent includes safe environments, career and technical opportunities, and creating well rounded students.

But number one on his list is staffing.

"My hope is to put certified or qualified teachers in front of every student," says Batiste.

Implementing a quarterly staffing model and moving to a bi-weekly pay system versus the current once a month also tops his list.

Lastly, Batiste wants to "bring the joy back to education, create a new place where everybody wants to come and want to work."

He hopes to reassure parents and the community that his aim is to build bridges and close gaps so that the children in St. Landry Parish receives the top quality education possible.

