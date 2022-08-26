St. Landry Parish launches $3 million broadband internet expansion

Over 300 hundred homes and businesses in St. Landry parish will soon have broader internet service.

Spectrum is launching gigabit broadband expansion for under-served areas.

Improvements are coming with a broadband expansion worth more than three million dollars.

Parish president Jessie Bellard says those millions will be coming to St. Landry from the GUMBO Program.

Allen cable company will get more than one million and spectrum will get the rest.

"There's gonna bring internet service to your home which indirectly brings your TV brings you phone capabilities brings you everything. So you can have, you can have Wi-Fi you can have whatever you want in the area. Once you have the fiber to the home"

Bellard says rates haven't been announced yet.

St. Landry residents say the cost of services should be considered.

"People here basically on a living and modest means so you need something that's affordable"

"With the GUMBO plan and with the NITA plan says is to bring affordable internet service to the home. And then fiber to the home. So being that the government allowing the private sector to get some of this money in the cost has to be down,” Bellard says.

Everyone agrees faster internet services are a necessity.

"This age and time you gotta have internet and nobody wants to have internet that's constantly dropping whatever disconnected for whatever reason,” One resident said.

"More jobs are really looking at this community because now they know they can operate. And so with that being said, then the economy picks up and the economy picks up. People have worked when people have worked, then the whole system works,” another resident said.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel