St. Landry Parish Fire Protection District 1 welcomes new addition

St. Landry Parish Fire Protection District #1 has received a new service truck.

The fire department has been patiently waiting for this new addition.

According to Fire Chief Guidry, the process started in June of 2021 and its finally here.

The new truck was purchased through Bonaventure Fire & Equipment, which is the local dealer for Rosenbauer located in South Dakota.

This isn't the only milestone that St. Landry Parish Fire Protection District #1 is celebrating.

This year marks the 75th Anniversary of St. Landry Fire Protection District #1 which was established in 1948.