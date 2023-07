OPELOUSAS, La. — The St. Landry Parish Council meets today to discuss removal of the Confederate statue that sits in the St. Landry Parish Courthouse Square.

Council members voted in favor of the statue's removal in April 2022.

The removal could happen as soon as next month, according to Parish President Jessie Bellard.

The meeting begins at 6 pm at 131 W. Bellevue Street in Opelousas.

