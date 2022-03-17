St. Landry Parish council tables decision on confederate monument removal

The decision to remove a St. Landry Parish confederate monument has been tabled.

On Wednesday night, tensions were high during discussions over the removal of the 1920s-era monument located outside the parish courthouse in Opelousas.

At least one person had to be removed from the council meeting during the discussion.

The issue has been tabled for 30 days so parish council members can consider a new location for the monument if a vote is made to remove it from parish property.

Erected in 1920 by the Louisiana Division of the United Daughters of the Confederacy, the monument commemorates soldiers who fought for the confederacy during the Civil War.

On March 2, parish residents brought their concerns about the monument to a committee that passed the removal decision.

The full council will have to vote on the issue before any other actions can be taken.

