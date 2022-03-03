Confederate monument to be removed from outside St. Landry Parish courthouse

A confederate monument located outside of the St. Landry Parish courthouse could soon be moved.

The St. Landry Parish Council passed the removal decision in committee on Wednesday following calls from the community to remove it from government property.

Attorney Charles Cravins brought his concerns about the statue to the March 2 meeting.

The monument, according to Cravins, commemorates soldiers who fought for the confederacy during the Civil War.

It was erected in 1920 outside the parish courthouse in Opelousas by the Louisiana Division of the United Daughters of the Confederacy.

Cravins says the problem with the monument is not the history it recalls, but the inscriptions and carvings of confederate and Klan iconography.

"The problem with it is the inscriptions on it and the confederate and Klan iconography that's on the carvings," said Cravins. "I just want to see it removed from government property. And not because Charles Cravin says it should, but because it's the right thing to do."

Parish President Jessie Bellard said that the removal decision still has to go to the full council meeting in two weeks.

Bellard is putting together a committee to decide how to move the monument and where to move it.

