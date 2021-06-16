St. Landry Parish breaks ground on new wastewater treatment facility

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Wednesday for a new wastewater treatment facility in St. Landry Parish.

The ceremony began at 10:00 am at the facility's location at the entrance of the Clos De Bois subdivision on the I-49 S. Service Road in Opelousas.

The project is a result of a partnership between The Central St. Landry Economic Development District and the City of Opelousas.

Officials say the southern portion of the I-49 corridor in St. Landry Parish is beginning to see a significant commercial and residential growth.

That growth, they say, has resulted in a need for increased infrastructure capacity.

