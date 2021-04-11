St. Landry Parish asking residents to help identify weekend storm damage

St. Landry Parish Government officials are asking residents to help the parish identify damage caused by the severe weather and tornado on April 9 and 10.

Residents who had a home or business damaged due to this weekend's severe weather or the Plametto tornado are asked to complete an online Damage Assessment Form at damage.la.gov.

Officials say the information not only documents the impact of the storm on individuals, families, and businesses; it also assists the parish in qualifying for future federal funding.

To complete the form online, visit damage.la.gov.

Residents and business owners are being asked to complete the form on their mobile phones if possible so that pictures of the damage can be attached when submitting the form.

Officials say photos will assist the Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness with categorizing the damage.

Reporting damage to GOHSEP is voluntary. The St. Landry Parish Government says that making this report does not replace reporting damage to insurance companies and does not guarantee disaster relief assistance.

