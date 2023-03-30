St. Landry jury convicts Eunice man in April 2022 slaying

A St. Landry Parish jury has convicted a Eunice man in an April 2022 slaying.

Leonard Miller, 36, was convicted of second-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of Clarence Mitchell. Both men were from Eunice.

Mitchell was found, suffering from a gunshot wound, in a vehicle in the 100 block of Bradley Street in Eunice. He was taken to a hospital where he later died from his wounds. To read our story, click here.

St. Landry Parish District Attorney Chad Pitre said that evidence presented at the trial showed Miller ambushed Mitchell while Mitchell was driving his vehicle. Miller allegedly used a shotgun to shoot Mitchell, Pitre said.

Miller also was convicted of illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, Pitre said.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Laura Signorelli and Katie Ryan. DA Investigator Rick Leger and Felony Legal Assistant Liz St. Romain also worked the case. This team was responsible for bring the case to trial in less than a year, Pitre said.

Pitre also commended the work of the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office for their work on the investiation and for facilitating a visit to the crime scene by the jury and court staff.

Miller's sentencing date is set for May. A second-degree murder conviction carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison without benefit of parole, probation or suspension of sentence.

