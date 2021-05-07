St. Landry - Evangeline United Way announces Women with Heart Award winners

OPELOUSAS, La. — The Women United of St. Landry-Evangeline United Way presented the prestigious Woman With Heart Awards on Thursday at the group’s annual Women With Heart event, which supports the Dolly Parton Imagination Library and other projects focusing on women, children and families.

According to a release from the United Way, the “Woman With Heart” award for a St. Landry Parish woman went to Paula Jordan, and the award for an Evangeline Parish woman went to Carleen Bellard.

Jordan’s list of accomplishments and advocacy for programs include CASA, Family Strong Foundation, BLAST, St. Landry-Evangeline Sexual Assault Center, Campaign for Tobacco-Free Living, the Eunice Food Bank, and JS Clark Leadership Academy in St. Landry Parish.

Bellard is actively engaged in her church, as well as St. John Krewe De Evangeline Coalition, St. Landry-Evangeline Sexual Assault Center, and Southern University Ag Center programs for children age 3-19.

To learn more about Women United or St. Landry-Evangeline United Way, visit www.uwsle.org.

