St. Landry deputies ask for assistance locating missing 84-year-old man

St. Landry Parish deputies are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 84-year-old.

Deputies are asking the public to be on the lookout for Merrick Semien who was last seen on January 15, 2022 at 1:00 PM at the 400 block of Texas Eastern Road in the Opelousas area.

Semien was last seen wearing a black plaid jacket, blue jeans, and a baseball cap.

St. Landry deputies say Semien does not have a vehicle nor a cell phone. They believe he is lost and may be confused.

He is believed to be walking on foot in an unknown direction.

