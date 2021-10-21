St. Landry Crime Stoppers receives top national awards

St. Landry Crime Stoppers has been recognized nationally for its work in helping law enforcement and victims of crimes in St. Landry Parish.

Sheriff Bobby Guidroz says that the program has received top national awards by Crime Stoppers USA.

This year the program won Best Social Media and Best Radio Crime of the Week awards. The sheriff's office says that Acadian Total Security was also recognized by Crime Stoppers USA for their “Tip of the Day” on the St. Landry Crime Stopper’s social media page.

Three Acadiana radio stations also received national awards: News Talk 96.5, KBON 101.1, and KEUN 105.5 were recognized for airing the PSA’s and the Crime of the Week segments.

The awards are voted on by the national awards committee in recognition of a program’s work to help law enforcement solve crimes.

Since 2017, the sheriff's office say that St. Landry Crime Stoppers has won the Best Crime of the Week in Television (2 times), Radio (4 times), Print Media (2 times), Social Media, Community Service Award (TRIAD), and the National Top Coordinator.

Deputy Chief Eddie Thibodeaux was also unanimously voted onto the National Board of Directors for USA Crime Stoppers and the Regional Director of Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama Crime Stoppers. Chief Thibodeaux was also appointed to the Social Media/Marketing/Newsletter, Bylaws, and Telecommunications committees.

“The awards are a great recognition of the combined commitment of the Crime Stoppers staff, local media, local businesses, and law enforcement, but most of all the tipsters," said Deputy Chief Thibodeaux. "Being picked to serve as a national board member and a regional director of three states is a blessing. To be able to help existing programs and help start new programs is an honor.”

“It has been our goal to keep pushing the fact that you will remain anonymous and never have to testify with our “Say it Here” campaign, all the while receiving cash rewards," said St. Landry Crime Stoppers Administration Assistant, Sgt Elizabeth Bernard.

President of the St. Landry Crime Stoppers board of directors, Stephanie Johnson said, “Deputy Chief Thibodeaux continues his concept of not only spotlighting more of the crime but bringing in the men and women of law enforcement who directly work on the cases aired.” Deputy Chief Thibodeaux added, “Coordinators are merely spokespersons, airing the men and women of law enforcement, the real heroes who actually solve the cases through the tips of Crime Stoppers should get most of the credit.”

The Crime of the Week is a public service to the citizens of Acadiana with the goal of spotlighting crimes, receiving ANONYMOUS tips, and paying out cash for information leading to the arrest. The public can help by calling the tip line at 337-948-TIPS (8477); tip online at stlandrycrimestoppers.com, or by downloading the P3 app on any mobile device and tip anonymously using your mobile device.

