St. Landry Crime Stoppers: Help needed solving theft of farm equipment

St. Landry Crime Stoppers and Deputy JP LeJeune of the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office needs your help in solving a theft of farm equipment in the Eunice area.

During the morning hours of April 21, 2023, an older Hispanic male with an amputated leg and a younger Hispanic male arrived at the Iron Horse Tractor Sales at 4079 Highway 190 in Eunice to purchase a red TYM T574 HST tractor and attachment, valued at $34,094.

The older male used a fraudulent Texas ID with the name of Jesus Javier Ramirez and used a company check with the name of First Texas Concrete for the purchase. He also presented a business card with the name of First Texas Concrete with an address in Marksville, LA. and the fraudulent name of Ramirez as the owner.

Security footage shows that once the sale was finalized, they loaded the tractor and drove away in a white Ford F-150 with an extended cab heading east on Highway 190 towards Opelousas.

Use our QR code at the top of your screen or tip using any mobile device by dialing **TIPS. Remember to download our P3 app and tap the app to “Say it Here” and submit your anonymous tips. Be alert, be safe, and God bless you. On behalf of St. Landry Crime Stoppers, and Deputy JP LeJeune, I am Deputy Chief Eddie Thibodeaux.