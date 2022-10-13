St. Landry Crime Stoppers: Help needed locating fugitive

St. Landry Crime Stoppers need help locating a wanted fugitive responsible for committing theft.

Crime stoppers says the Opelousas Police Department were dispatched to a theft complaint on September 19, 2022, at around 7 pm. According to the victim, when she arrived home from work, she noticed that her wallet was missing. The victim works at a local hospital and keeps her purse in her locker where it was stolen. The purse was later found in the hospital, but her cash and credit cards were missing. The suspect stole $150 in cash and made two transactions over $900.

Video evidence and still photos show the suspect committing the thefts throughout the Acadiana area as well as in Mississippi.

If you have any information regarding this case, below are different ways to anonymously report your tip:

Dialing **TIPS using any mobile device