St. Landry child nutrition dept. addresses lunches after photo circulates online

A photo reportedly showing a school lunch in St. Landry Parish had many talking online over the past week.

The topic of school lunches was on the menu at Thursday night's school board meeting, where administrators in the child nutrition program defended themselves and explained.

"Parents are concerned, they are calling. They're concerned about their kids so we need to look into and we need to be honest with these parents and let them know we're doing the best we can for right now," said school board member Hazel Sias.

Those in the community weren't the only ones concerned about what they saw on social media.

Several cafeteria workers showed up to the school board meeting to express their frustration with the posts.

"There were things missing off the plate that I know for a fact that was on there," cateteria manager at Opelousas Junior High Danielle Hicks said. "There was no milk, there is no utensils, there was no food. We cannot let a child through the line without that."

"On yesterday I called the state from my state office and they came in, did their investigation, and found nothing wrong. All they saw was that something was put on Facebook that was not right," added child nutrition director Helen Robinson.

Administrators stand by the school lunches and say the photo was taken out of context.

"We're trying to do some things to provide a quality meal but also be safe and have a safety aspect of it as well," said superintendent Patrick Jenkins. "But we'll work on that and I know those ladies and gentlemen in the food service department are working really hard to provide the best quality they possibly can."

