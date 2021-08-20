Watch
Southern University to hold vaccination event in Eunice

August 21, from 10 am until 2 pm
Posted at 11:15 AM, Aug 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-20 12:15:27-04

Southern University will host a public COVID-19 vaccination event in Eunice on Saturday, August 21, from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

The event, part of the university's statewide "Don't Wait, Vaccinate!" initiative, will take place at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church.

Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available and no appointments are necessary, the university said.

Southern has also opened a community COVID-19 vaccination and testing site at the Horace Moody Intramural Sports Complex on its Baton Rouge campus.

The site is open Monday through Saturday, from 8:00 a.m. utnil 6:00 p.m.

The Pfizer vaccine will be available at the sports complex. No appointments are necessary.

