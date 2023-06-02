South Street shooting victim identified, arrests pending

The person who was shot in the area of South Street and Cane Street on May 31 has been identified as 30-year-old Kennie “Michigan” Belvin of Opelousas.

According to Major Mark Guidry, Officers have confirmed that Belvin exchanged gun fire with another adult male perpetrator.

Investigators are confident that all parties involved have been identified, police say.

The identity of the other person involved in this shooting will be released after a warrant has been signed for his arrest.

Belvin will be arrested once medically cleared to be incarcerated. The motive behind the exchange of gun fire is still being investigated.

Opelousas Police ask anyone with any information related to this shooting to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers (337-948-TIPS, **TIPS on a mobile phone, www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com [stlandrycrimestoppers.com] or download the P3 mobile App.) Tipsters will remain anonymous. Tipsters will receive a $2,500 cash reward.