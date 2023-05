The St. Landry School Board is holding a special meeting where they are expected to select a new superintendent of schools.

Either Milton Batiste, III or Curt Green will be chosen for the position.

Batiste is currently the Executive Director of School Leadership for the East Baton Rouge Parish school system.

Green is currently the Human Resource Director for St. John the Baptist parish schools.

