SLSB holds special meeting to appoint interim superintendent

The St. Landry Parish School Board is set to select an interim Superintendent, as the board continues its search for a permanent replacement.

This comes after last week's decision to buy former Superintendent Patrick Jenkins out of the rest of his contract.

Jenkins announced in February he would not be seeking an extension of his contract that ends in June.

President of St. Landry School Board, District 2, Joyce Haynes tells KATC, "Something that is re-written in Act 1, called Act 292, where Superintendents can get a head start on leaving and being able to pursue their next adventure or job. So it was basically negotiated by him that he could accept that, and the board will have to move forward today or not. It's all a matter of a vote."