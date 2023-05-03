Watch Now
NewsSt. Landry Parish

SLPSO searching for missing woman

St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office
Posted at 11:36 AM, May 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-03 13:13:38-04

CHURCH POINT, La. — The St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for help in locating a missing woman.

Lauren Maria Venable was last seen at approximately 5 pm on April 28, 2023, at her residence in Church Point.

Venable has been diagnosed with multiple medical concerns, according to family members.

Authorities are unsure if Venable has any weapons with her. A description of clothing, means of communication, money, and transportation is also unknown at this time.

Lauren Maria Venable is described as a 34-year-old white female with light brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5'4" and 145 lbs.

If you have seen Venable or know of her location, please contact the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-948-6516.

