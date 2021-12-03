Sheriff's Office breaks ground on new 14,000 sq. ft. fleet services facility

Sheriff Bobby Guidroz and the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office are celebrating new developments this week, breaking ground for a new 14,000 square foot facility that Guidroz says will help his department catch up with the rest of Acadiana.

The Fleet Services Building will house office space, mechanic shop, car wash, wastewater treatment plant, and garage, where the department's units can be serviced with light work, brake work, and other kinds of maintenance. It's the latest move in an effort to relocate the sheriff's office facilities into one space.

Guidroz says the $2.5 million facility, which is already completely paid for, will help with issues like parking and will allow for much quicker service.

The space will also serve as a training location for inmates, where they'll be able to learn mechanic, body, and electrical work, as well as radio and blue light installation on police units, skills that could help them after release.

Situated near both I-49 and 190, which Guidroz says is a "prime location," the facility is taking over for the department's old building in Opelousas. The sheriff says there are plans in the works for the old spot as well.

The sheriff's office is "catching up with the rest of Acadiana sheriffs that have beautiful facilities. We're going to be very proud when this is done to showcase it."

