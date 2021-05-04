SFM: Sunset teen accused of setting closet on fire during family gathering

State Fire Marshal (SFM) deputies have arrested a teenager accused of setting a fire in a closet while the home was full with visiting relatives.

The 14-year-old was booked into the Lafayette Juvenile Detention Center on one count of Aggravated Arson.

On May 2, the Sunset Volunteer Fire Department requested the SFM to assist them with investigating a mobile home fire located in the 200 block of Doral Street. Sixteen people were inside of the home for a gathering at the time of the fire.

After an assessment of the scene, including witness statements and evidence collection, deputies determined the fire originated in a bedroom closet and the teen was identified as a suspect in the case.

In an interview with deputies, the State Fire Marshal's Office says the teen admitted to setting the fire out of anger following an argument.

