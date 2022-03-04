SFM investigate Friday morning house fire in Melville

State Fire Marshals agents are investigating a Friday morning house fire in St. Landry Parish.

SFM confirms to KATC that they were requested to look into the cause of a house fire on First Street in Melville.

A family member tells KATC that the fire is suspected arson. SFM could not confirm those suspicions but is working to determine the origins and cause of the fire.

No other details were provided.

A photo of the house shows only a few remnants of the home left after being heavily damaged by the fire.

