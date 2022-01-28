Sewer repairs prompt road closure in Opelousas

The City of Opelousas has announced a road closure for sewer repairs.

The city administration says that East Prudhomme Lane is currently closed just East of AC Terrance Drive while crews make necessary sewer repairs. They say that repairs are needed in the area.

Driver's are asked to use caution if in the area. Only Hospital Drive is still accessible from E. Prudhomme Lane.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel