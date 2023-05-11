Sentences handed down in murder, child abuse cases

Two men were sentenced to prison in unrelated cases this week in St. Landry Parish, District Attorney Chad Pitre tells KATC.

Leonard Miller, 36, was sentenced to life in prison without benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence, as well as 20 years for felon in possession of a firearm. In March, he was convicted of second-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of Clarence Mitchell. Both men were from Eunice.

Mitchell was found, suffering from a gunshot wound, in a vehicle in the 100 block of Bradley Street in Eunice. He was taken to a hospital where he later died from his wounds. To read our story, click here.

Also this week, Fillmore Wright was sentenced to 30 years in prison for two counts of sexual battery of a child younger than 13 years of age. Wright was convicted by a jury after a March trial. The first 25 years of his sentence must be served without probation, parole or suspension of sentence.