"Second Chance" job fair set for October; employers sought

The Department of Corrections and St. Landry Parish Government will host a 2nd Chance job fair on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at the Yambilee Building in Opelousas.

Organizers are inviting employers, business owners, and organizations that are currently looking to fill various positions.

Here is the link for the Eventbrite Business Registration:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2nd-chance-job-fair-tickets-411294792797

This event is tailored for second chance employers, service providers who have programs and services for the formerly incarcerated and those currently on supervision and all who are in need of employment including those with arrest records and/or formerly incarcerated.

For more information please contact: Kyle Pitre at 337-459-1377, Rachelle Duhon at 337-499-1758 or Kendra Neal at 337-692-3259.

Deadline for registration is Friday, September 30th.