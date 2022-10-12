Second Chance job fair set

A Second Chance Job Fair has been set for October 18.

The Louisiana Workforce Commission in conjunction with Department of Corrections and St. Landry Parish Government is hosting the fair.

The event is tailored for second chance employers who would like to meet a group of dynamic potential employees, service providers who have programs and services for the formerly incarcerated and those currently on supervision and job seekers who need employment and those with or without arrest records and formerly incarcerated.

The fair will be Tuesday, October 18 from 9 a.m. until noon at the Yambilee Building on West Landry Street in Opelousas.

Employers who are interested can contact Kyle Pitre at 337-459-1377.

For more information, you can go to the website here: acadianaworkforce.org .

Here's a flyer with more information, you can scan the QR code to register if you want: