School supplies collections planned for Day of Action

The St. Landry-Evangeline United Way has set June 25 as its Day of Action, and plans to collect school and disaster supplies for this year's event.

Each year United Ways across the country participate in a nationwide day of service called Day of Action. St. Landry-Evangeline United Way is designating June 25th as the day that will provide an opportunity for the community to collect school supplies, along with items that will be needed during, or after a disaster.

The Day of Action organizers, with the support of Krotz Spring Refinery, will set up four collection sites.

Starting at 9:00 am, and closing at 2:30 pm, people can drop off at Donald Gardner Stadium in Opelousas and Eunice Community Health Center in Eunice are the sites for St. Landry Parish.

The Ville Platte City Hall and the Evangeline Community Action office are the sites in Evangeline Parish.

“We are looking for about 30 community volunteers who will man these sites and sort the collections," said United Way Executive Director Ginger LeCompte.

“The Day of Action is a visible way for United Way to declare its intention to improve lives by mobilizing the caring power of hundreds of people in St. Landry and Evangeline Parishes,” said United Way Board President Shane Garrard.

To register to volunteer, one can call 337-942-7815 or go to https://www.uwsle.org/day-of-action