UPDATE: State Police say one non-critical injury in St. Landry bus crash

UPDATE: State Police tell us that there is one, non-critical injury in the bus crash that happened in rural St. Landry Parish this afternoon.

Troopers say that the bus crashed with a tow truck. The crash happened near the intersection of U.S. 190 and Rozena Road. Air med is on site.

According to St. Landry School Superintendent Patrick Jenkins, the students on the bus were from Lawtell Elementary.

Details are incomplete at this time, and we have a crew en route.

