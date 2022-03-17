Savoy-Swords Water System to begin maintenance

The Savoy-Swords Water System in Eunice will be doing maintenance over the weekend.

The water system says the work will begin on Sunday, March 20, 2022.

Customers Northeast and Southeast of Highway 190 and the intersection of Guillory Road may experience low pressure on and off for the next 1 to 2 weeks or until completion of maintenance.

The system did not give an ending date for the maintenance completion

