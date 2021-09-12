Acadiana sandbag locations

Acadiana parishes are opening their sand locations for residents preparing for possible flooding related to Tropical Storm Nicholas.
St. Landry Parish Government is monitoring Tropical Storm Nicholas and has begun offering sandbags behind the Yambilee Building, officials say.
The sand will be available at 1939 W. Landry in Opelousas Sunday afternoon and sandbags will continue to be available Monday and Tuesday.
Parish Government will be providing local municipalities with filled bags Monday.
Please check with your local government for pickup locations.
Here are locations in Jeff Davis Parish:
Jennings / Iowa
- Jennings Police Jury Road Yard on Airport Road, Jennings, LA 70546
- Hathaway Fire Station on Hwy 102, Jennings, LA 70546
- Fire District No. 2: 5396 Pine Island Highway, Jennings LA 70546
- Woodlawn Fire Station - 20487 LA-101, Iowa, LA 70647
- Fire District No. 3: 11055 La. 101 South, Iowa, LA 70647
- Fire District No. 5: 23405 La. 383, Iowa, LA 70647
- Fenton Yard: 18677 Estes Road, Iowa, LA 70591
Lake Arthur / Lacassine / Fenton / Ragley
- Lake Arthur Community Center - 701 8th St, Lake Arthur, LA 70549
- Lacassine Fire Station - 314 Anne Street, Lacassine, LA 70650
- Fenton Police Jury Yard on Estes Road, Fenton, LA 70640
- Fenton Elementary: 509 1st Street, Fenton, LA 70640
- Fire District No. 7: 135 North Lane, Ragley, LA 70657
Welsh / Elton / Roanoke
- Welsh Police Jury Yard - across from Welsh Community Center, Welsh, LA 70591
- Fire District No. 3: 20487 La. 101, Welsh, LA 70591
- Fire District No. 3: 6475 La. 99, Welsh, LA 70591
- Fire District No. 3: 17155 La. 90, Welsh, LA 70591
- Elton Town Hall: 1302 Main Street, Elton, LA 70532
- Fire District No. 1: 14132 La. 395, Roanoke, LA 70581