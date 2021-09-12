Acadiana sandbag locations

Acadiana parishes are opening their sand locations for residents preparing for possible flooding related to Tropical Storm Nicholas.

St. Landry Parish Government is monitoring Tropical Storm Nicholas and has begun offering sandbags behind the Yambilee Building, officials say.

The sand will be available at 1939 W. Landry in Opelousas Sunday afternoon and sandbags will continue to be available Monday and Tuesday.

Parish Government will be providing local municipalities with filled bags Monday.

Please check with your local government for pickup locations.

Here are locations in Jeff Davis Parish :

Jennings / Iowa



Jennings Police Jury Road Yard on Airport Road, Jennings, LA 70546

Hathaway Fire Station on Hwy 102, Jennings, LA 70546

Fire District No. 2: 5396 Pine Island Highway, Jennings LA 70546

Woodlawn Fire Station - 20487 LA-101, Iowa, LA 70647

Fire District No. 3: 11055 La. 101 South, Iowa, LA 70647

Fire District No. 5: 23405 La. 383, Iowa, LA 70647

Fenton Yard: 18677 Estes Road, Iowa, LA 70591

Lake Arthur / Lacassine / Fenton / Ragley



Lake Arthur Community Center - 701 8th St, Lake Arthur, LA 70549

Lacassine Fire Station - 314 Anne Street, Lacassine, LA 70650

Fenton Police Jury Yard on Estes Road, Fenton, LA 70640

Fenton Elementary: 509 1st Street, Fenton, LA 70640

Fire District No. 7: 135 North Lane, Ragley, LA 70657

Welsh / Elton / Roanoke

