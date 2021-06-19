Rural African American Museum receives donation from Glenn Armentor

The Rural African American History Museum in Opelousas received a generous donation Saturday that will help keep the museum's doors open.

Glenn Armentor learned about the museum and the work of its founder, Wilken Jones, to preserve the customs and history of rural African Americans in St. Landry Parish and made a donation of $2,500. Saturday, the museum received another donation from Armentor, along with fellow Glenn Armentor Law Corporation attorney Christian Lewis, of $5,000.

Armentor said he and his company are dedicated to preserving the history of African American families around Acadiana. The firm currently resides in Good Hope Hall, where free Black families offered sanctuary to newly emancipated African Americans after the Civil War. It later became a jazz hall, where iconic artists like Louis Armstrong and Fats Pinchon performed.

"After learning of Good Hope Hall's amazing history, Glenn Armentor became dedicated to enhancing and supporting the history of ... other parts of Acadiana. He wants others to understand and appreciate the history of the African American families in our community, so that they are better understood, appreciated and respected," the firm said.

The Rural African American Museum is located at 1414 N. Main St. in Opelousas, and features displays and exhibits about Black homes, schools, churches, and more that tell the stories of rural African American families in the parish from about 1865 to 1965.

Learn more about the museum here.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel