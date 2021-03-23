Retired Eunice deputy chief receives flag and certificate for years of service

Retired Deputy Chief of Police Richard Daigle was presented with a cased flag and certificate by Chief Randy Fontenot Tuesday.

The American flag was flown over the US capitol in honor of his retirement. Daigle gave 30 years of service to the Eunice Police Department.

The certificate reads:

"This is to certify that the accompanying flag was flown over the United States Capitol on March 1, 2021 At the request of the Honorable John Kennedy, United States Senator, this flag was flown for Richard Daigle, Deputy Chief Eunice Police Departmentin honor of his retirement."

Euince Police Cheif Randy Fontenot says that the flag was flown over the capitol on Daigle's official day of Retirement. His last day on the job at Eunice PD was, December 11, 2020.

Fontenot says that Daigle started his career in public service in 1983 when he joined the U.S. Navy. He served in the Navy until 1987. From 1987-1990 he was in private employment at an Airforce base. Daigle returned to his hometown of Eunice in 1990 and began a career of service to the city with the Eunice Police Department working his way through the ranks and serving in every position including Chief of Detectives.

As Deputy Chief, Daigle was responsible for the supervision the department and as a representative of the Chief of Police. Daigle’s tenure with the department consisted of the following positions/ranks:

June 1990 – December 1990, Reserve Officer

December 1990 - 1995, Police Officer

1995-2000, Police Sergeant

2000-2015. Police Lieutenant

2015-2021 Deputy Chief of Police

