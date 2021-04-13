Relief fund set up to help victims of St. Landry Parish tornado

St. Landry Parish Government says a relief fund has been set up to help the victims of Saturday's tornado near Palmetto.

The fund was established by Hope Alliance Community Development Corporation in partnership with the Community Foundation of Acadian

Donations to the fund can be made at cfacadiana.org/hopealliance.

"Some families have lost everything. They have nothing left," said Parish President Jessie Bellard. "Any support we can provide them will be greatly appreciated. This is what St. Landry Parish does best. We help our neighbors."

St. Landry Parish Officials say that on April 10, an EF-3 tornado damaged or destroyed over 15 homes on an 8.7-mile path on Bolden Road southwest of Palmetto to Hwy 360 northeast of Palmetto.

Donations can also be made by mail.

Checks can be made payable to Community Foundation of Acadiana, with Hope Alliance in the memo line. Mail to 1035 Camellia Blvd., Suite 100, Lafayette, LA 70508.

For general questions, please email donorservices@cfacadiana.org or call 337-769-4843.

On Monday, KATC's Kaylee Normand spoke with residents of the area who slowly recovering from the storm.

PALMETTO TORNADO COMMUNITY CLEANUP

One person was killed as the tornado moved through the area on Saturday. KATC spoke with the family of Jose Higareda.

St. Landry Parish tornado victim remembered by loved ones

