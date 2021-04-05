Registration continues for new French-immersion school in Sunset

Ecole St. Landry, the public charter French-immersion school in Sunset, says that several spaces are available for students in kindergarten and first grade to apply.

Following the initial application period which closed March 31, 32 kindergarten students and 26 first graders applied.

The school says there is still room to receive 16 additional applications from kindergarten students and 22 additional applications from first graders.

Registration is open for St. Landry Parish students only. The school is free to attend and transportation will be made available for all students admitted.

Students who apply beginning on Monday, April 5, will be granted entry on a first come, first serve basis until École St. Landry is at 100 percent capacity, they say.

To apply visit, ecolestlandry.org.

Students do not need have a prior knowledge of French to apply.

Initially, the school will open in the old First Baptist Church of Sunset (671 Napoleon Ave.), but the school has partnered with the City of Sunset to lease the old Sunset High building, which is on the National Register of Historic Places. Plans to renovate the building are underway.

------------------------------------------------------------

