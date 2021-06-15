Refinery Mission hosts annual golf tournament

CARENCRO - The Refinery Mission of Opelousas held their annual Refinery Classic Golf Tournament today at the Farm D' Allie Golf Club.

The Refinery Mission is an organization that serves men in transition through Christ-centered services. One of their biggest annual events is the Classic Golf Tournament, where all the proceeds go to serving their residents and accomplishing their mission of being a catalyst for men in transition.

This year's tournament was fully sold out on teams.

"This tournament has been a huge blessing for our organization," said Johnny Carriere, the Executive Director of The Refinery Mission. "Our Acadiana community has been fantastic in supporting us. We are looking forward to a great time of celebrating our community, the refinery mission and what our mission means to us."

To learn more about the tournament, activities and registration, visit their website at http://refinerymission.org/