Public hearing set on changes to four elementary schools

A public hearing is set for Thursday to discuss the St. Landry Parish School Board plan to close Highland Elementary and send those students to East, Eunice and Glendale elementary schools.

The hearing will be held at the board's Supplementary Resource Center, 1013 Creswell Lane in Opelousas, at 5 p.m. Thursday.

There first will be a discussion about the plan to close Highland Elementary and convert it to an early education center, or preschool. The students who currently attend that school would be sent to East, Eunice and Glendale elementary schools.

The second discussion will be about a plan to rezone current Highland students to the other schools. There are two proposed plans to rezone the current Highland children; to see them click here and here.