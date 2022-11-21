Prominent Opelousas attorney, former state senator arrested for DWI

Opelousas attorney and former Louisiana Senator Elbert Lee Guillory was arrested this weekend for DWI following a crash.

State Police confirm that Guillory was arrested this weekend following a minor crash in Opelousas.

We reached out to Guillory for a comment but have not heard back yet. We'll update this story as soon as we do.

Following the crash, Guillory exchanged information with the other driver and left, troopers say. That prevented a hit-and-run charge.

But a call went out on the vehicle, and Guillory was stopped and arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, troopers say.

He was fingerprinted and issued a summons for first-offense DWI, failure to yield and a stop sign and no proof of insurance. Troopers say he refused to submit to a breath test, which under Louisiana law triggers a one-year suspension of your driver's license.