Priest attacked with machete at Melville church

MELVILLE, La. — A Melville priest was in critical condition last night after being attacked with a machete.

The incident occurred at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church on July 13, 2023, between 6 and 7 pm, when the suspect approached the priest and asked for food. However, after the priest denied the request, witnesses reported that the suspect launched a machete attack.

Melville Police Chief Phillip Lucas expressed concern that the attack may have been racially motivated, citing the words used by the suspect. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Despite the severity of the attack, nurses at the hospital reported that the priest's vitals appeared stable last night, and he was talking somewhat. However, further scans are scheduled today to determine if he requires intensive care.

The suspect was apprehended and is now in custody. Authorities plan to transport the suspect to the St. Landry Parish Jail.

Additional details will be provided as they become available.