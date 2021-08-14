Posters on Erica Hunt investigation going up in Opelousas area

St. Landry Crime Stoppers says that the Opelousas area will soon see more posters regarding the disappearance and murder of Erica Hunt.

St. Landry Crime Stoppers partnered with Louisiana State Police, Opelousas Police Department and the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office to send out posters regarding the disappearance and murder of Opelousas resident, Erica Nicole Hunt.

"You'll be seeing these very soon in the Opelousas area, declaring that Erica Hunt will not be forgotten and law enforcement continues to work together to solve her murder," they say.

In February 2021, Louisiana State Police identified skeletal remains found in Evangeline Parish in 2018 as those belonging to Erica Nicole Hunt, who went missing in Opelousas in 2016.

The last time anyone saw Hunt was on July 4, 2016, when she was last seen around a residence located on Hirsch's Alley behind Ray's Boudin off of Vine Street in Opelousas.

Her deaths is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information on this or any other crime is urged to call 948-TIPS or tip online at stlandrycrimestoppers.com.

