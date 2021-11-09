Port Barre public schools will continue with virtual learning due to water issues

The St. Landry Parish School Board says that students in Port Barre will continue with virtual learning following water issues in town.

Officials say that the town of Port Barre has reported that the low water pressure issue has not yet been resolved as of Tuesday afternoon, November 9. As a result, SLPSB has decided to continue to provide virtual (online) instruction to Port Barre Elementary, Middle, and High School students on November 10, 2021.

Teachers and staff will report to school for the delivery of instruction, they say.

Students attending SLATS, CAPS, BIOMED, and WCTC will attend class as normal.

The Town updated on their water situation, which may extend into the week. Read more here.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel