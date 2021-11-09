Port Barre under a boil advisory; low pressure will continue

The town of Port Barre is under a boil advisory until further notice.

The town has been under a boil order since October 27, but the system lost pressure yesterday and officials want to be sure everyone knows the boil advisory is still in effect.

Work is being done on the system's well site, and the system is on bypass, officials say. Usually that doesn't impact pressure but for some reason it has. Contractors are working on the problem, but residents should expect low pressure for the remainder of the week, officials say.

The good news is, the completed project should bring improvements to the system, officials say.