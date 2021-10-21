Port Barre Police searching for runaway teen

The Port Barre Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a runaway teen.

Police say 17-year-old Z’keria Francis was reported as a runaway on Thursday, October 21.

Z'keria's mother told police she was last seen in their Port Barre home on October 16 after returning home form the Crowley Rice Festival.

Police say that Z'keria has a history of running away, most recently as of July of this year.

According to police, Z'keria has been in contact with her mother and told her she was in Houston.

Z'keria is described as being 5’2” and approximately 115-120 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Port Barre Police at (337) 585-6212.

