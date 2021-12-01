Port Barre Police requesting donations for family affected by house fire

A family in Port Barre is getting some help form the local police department following a house fire Tuesday night.

The Port Barre Police department says they are trying to assist that family who lost everything. The fire happened November 30 in the 200 block of Palm Street.

No injuries were reported, police say.

A list of immediate needs have been provided and all donations can be brought to the Port Barre Police department, they say.

Police ask that those wishing to donate, donate only the sizes mentioned below. Clothes should be clean, new or gently used only.

Men's

Pants 33-32

Shirt Lg

Shoes10

Woman's

Pants 14-15

Shirt Lg

Shoes Size 8

Men's

pants 34-32

Shirt Lg

shoes 10 to 11

Men's

pants 38

Shirt XL

shoes 10 to 12

They are also requesting toiletries and hygiene products for the family. Police say that they are not accepting monetary donations but can collect gift cards.

