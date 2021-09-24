Port Barre police asking for public's help in locating two wanted suspects

The Port Barre Police Department is asking for assistance in locating two people wanted in connection to separate shooting incidents this summer.

Port Barre Police say 18-year-old JaMarcus Jamaal Hardy of Port Barre is wanted on a charge of attempted second degree murder in connection to a shooting which occurred on June 9, 2021.

Police say the shooting Hardy is wanted for happened on Osage Street. That shooting, according to Chief Deon Boudreaux, injured a 17-year-old juvenile.

Police say they responded to a shots fired call on the evening of June 8 and arrived to an unruly crowd of people in the street.

According to PBPD, witnesses stated the shooting occurred during a physical altercation between two juveniles when a third person began firing. The alleged shooter left the scene before police arrived. The 17-year-old victim also left prior to officers arriving.

Anyone with information on Hardy's whereabouts is asked to contact PBPD at 337-585-6212.

The second suspect is wanted in an incident that happened on July 4, 2021.

Police say 19- year- old Keon Bryson Common of Ville Platte is wanted on a charge of Aggravated Assault with a Firearm.

In that July 4th incident, two people, a man and a woman, were shot on Pacific Street. Boudreaux says that Common was one of the injured but they later learned he was also a shooter.

"I want their family and friends to understand that aiding and abetting is obstruction of justice and is a serious offense...Don't let the careless actions of these criminals get you in trouble. Turn them in!"

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Port Barre Police Department at (337) 585-6212 or send a private message on the department's Facebook messenger.

You can choose to remain anonymous, they add.

