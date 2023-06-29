Port Barre PD: Verbal dispute leads to shooting; 15-year-old suspect arrested

PORT BARRE, La. — Port Barre Police have arrested a 15-year-old juvenile in connection to a shooting that left a 20-year-old man injured.

On June 28, 2023, at 7:45 pm, the Port Barre Police Department responded to a shooting involving a 15-year-old juvenile from Opelousas and a 20-year-old Port Barre man.

According to Port Barre Police Chief Deon R. Boudreaux, the two were having some sort of verbal argument when the 15-year-old pulled out a handgun and fired several shots.

The 20-year-old tried to flee but was struck twice. He was taken to Opelousas General Hospital and released with non-life threatening injuries. He was only able to give police a "nickname" for the shooter.

Authorities say through witnesses and interviews with people in the community, police were able to identify the teen as a 15-year-old from Opelousas.

Port Barre police contacted his mother, who brought him to the police station.

The juvenile was arrested on charges of Attempted 2nd Degree Murder and Illegal Possession of a Handgun by a Juvenile, officials report.

The juvenile was transported to a juvenile detention facility pending a judicial hearing.