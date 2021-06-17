Watch
Port Barre PD identify suspect in Osage Street shooting

Posted at 10:45 PM, Jun 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-16 23:45:07-04

Port Barre Police have identified a suspect and obtained an arrest warrant in connection with a June 8 shooting on Osage Street.

18-year-old JaMarcus Jamaal Hardy of Port Barre is wanted on a charge of attempted second degree murder.

The shooting injured a "targeted" 17-year-old juvenile, Port Barre Police Chief Deon Boudreaux said.

Regarding the suspect, Chief Boudreaux said, "I want his family and friends to understand that obstruction of justice is a felony, a serious offense...turn him in."

Police say they responded to a shots fired call on the evening of June 8 and arrived to an unruly crowd of people in the street. According to PBPD, witnesses stated the shooting occurred during a physical altercation between two juveniles when a third person began firing. The alleged shooter left the scene before police arrived. The 17-year-old victim also left prior to officers arriving.

Anyone with information on Hardy's whereabouts is asked to contact PBPD at 337-585-6212.

"You can help stop this plague of senseless youth violence by stepping up and saying something," said Boudreaux.

More arrest warrants are pending.

