Port Barre man wanted in June shooting arrested

A Port Barre man wanted for a shooting incident in June and police pursuit in March has been arrested.

Police Barre Police say that on October 15, 18-year-old JaMarcus Hardy, wanted by Port Barre Police for Attempted 2nd Degree Murder from a shooting incident in Port Barre, on June 8 and a warrant for charges resulting from a police pursuit on March 6 has been arrested.

Officials say Hardy was already a fugitive from a previous incident in March when he fled from police during an attempted traffic stop. During the pursuit, Hardy allededly crashed through a fence and drove through yards while fleeing from police.

Once the car stopped, Hardy allegedly ran on foot and has been hiding from and evading police.

In the June incident, Port Barre police say they were called to Osage street in reference to a gun shot complaint.

Police learned that Hardy, while engaged in a physical confrontation with a 17 year old, allegedly pulled a handgun and shot the 17 year old and ran away.

The juvenile, police say, received medical care at a local hospital and was released.

Hardy was shot during a drive by shooting in Opelousas late September and has been in a Lafayette hospital recovering.

Port Barre police coordinated with Lafayette law enforcement and were able to execute the warrants and arrest Hardy after he was released from medical care on Friday October 15.

Hardy was booked in the Port Barre jail and transferred to the St Landry Parish jail on charges of Attempted 2nd Degree Murder, Aggravated Flight from an Officer, Resisting an Officer and a list a traffic violations accumulated from the pursuit.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel